Days after cocktail therapy, two test negative: hospital

Hospital terms it as ‘fastest ever recovery’ in patients.

Two COVID-19 patients, who were given ‘Monoclonal Antibody Therapy’, tested negative eight days after developing symptoms, Max Healthcare said in a statement on Tuesday. The hospital termed it as the “fastest ever recovery” in patients.

“We conducted RT-PCR test on two people who tested positive, eight days after developing symptoms and it turned out to be a definite negative. They were administered Antibody Cocktail Therapy within three days of testing positive. This is the fastest ever recovery reported in patients, particularly senior citizens suffering from comorbidities,” the hospital said.

The therapy costs around ₹60,000.