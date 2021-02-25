Delhi

Day temp. seven notches above normal

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday settled at 32.5 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees warmer than the normal for the season.

The minimum temperature settled at 12 degrees Celsius, which was one degree warmer than normal. There is no relief forecast by the Met department. The maximum temperature is likely to rise further with the bulletin for Thursday reading “mainly clear sky with mist/shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively”.

