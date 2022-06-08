Day after South Delhi road rage, victim still shaken

The accused was arrested by police on Monday, attempt to murder case registered; victim to undergo MRI today

A day after he was hit by a speeding SUV, the video of which went viral on social media, a 22-year-old college student still has a long way to go before he recuperates from his injuries.

The incident occurred on Monday morning when he was returning with his friend from their trip to Aravalis.

A video posted by a YouTuber, who was part of a biking group, shows the victim having a verbal spat with an SUV driver at a traffic signal. The video then shows the driver hitting Shreyansh with his SUV and speeding away.

Speaking of Shreyansh’s current medical condition, one of his relatives said, “He has received injuries on his legs and palms. We will take him for an MRI tomorrow as he has been complaining of pain in his head. His head had hit the railing, which left a major impact.”

Shreyansh is a first-year BBA student at a college in Greater Noida and a resident of Akshardham where he lives with his family. He was riding his motorcycle, a Bullet Classic 350, when the incident occurred near Arjan Garh metro station.

Anuj Choudhary, the accused, is a resident of south Delhi’s Anupam Garden in Neb Sarai. The car belonged to his father, who is a businessman.

Choudhary, identified as a final-year LLB student, was arrested on Monday and an attempt to murder case was lodged against him at the Fatehpur Beri police station.

The police said the accused had also got into a verbal altercation with another biker before the incident.

‘Deliberately hit’

In his complaint, Shreyansh had told the police, “I went past the Scorpio car. The driver of the offending vehicle sped and hit my bike deliberately as has been captured in the video. I was helped by the other bikers and taken to a hospital.”

According to the relative, after Shreyansh asked Choudhary to not drive rashly, the accused told him, “Wait, I’ll teach you a lesson by running you over.”

“He (Shreyansh) was only asking him to drive slowly, not picking a fight with him,” the relative said, adding that the bike, which Shreyansh’s father had given to him for commuting to college, is now completely damaged.

“It’s very common to ask someone to drive in a proper manner so as to not endanger fellow riders, but the accused clearly didn’t want to hear anything... He (Shreyansh) is not in the condition to talk because of his injuries,” the relative said.

According to police, they got a PCR call at 7.21 a.m. on Monday about the incident, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

The injured did not give a statement and was taken home for treatment.

Police action

The police said that after scanning a number of CCTV cameras, Chaudhary’s car was tracked by the team through its number plate and registration details.

When the police team reached his home in Neb Sarai, they did not find him there but later managed to arrest him from his college on Monday evening.

A similar case of road rage was reported in the city in February this year in North Delhi’s Angoori Bagh.

Three men riding a two-wheeler were injured after they were shot at by another group of men.

The assailants were angry because the two-wheeler of the victims had brushed past their motorcycle.