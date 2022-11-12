Day after scuffle on JNU campus, police file two FIRs

No arrests have yet been made in the case, police said

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 12, 2022 01:37 IST

A screengrab of the footage showing some people with sticks in the JNU campus on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A day after a scuffle in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus between two groups of students left two injured, Delhi police on Thursday said it lodged two cases.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C. said following a complaint by a student, Nishant Nagar, an FIR under IPC Sections relating to ‘voluntarily causing hurt’ and ‘punishment for wrongful restraint’ has been filed at Vasant Kunj North police station. Another FIR under the same sections based on a complaint by another JNU student, Karti, has also been lodged at Vasant Kunj North police station.

The police said no arrests in the matter have been made so far.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a PCR call was received about the scuffle between students near Narmada Hostel in JNU. “On reaching the spot, it was revealed that the quarrel among the two groups of students was over a personal issue. Two MLCs have been received so far,” the DCP had said.

A video of the incident showing some people wielding sticks in the JNU campus had gone viral on social media on Thursday.

