Day after Muharram clashes, Delhi police file fresh cases

July 30, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - New Delhi:

Even as the Delhi police registered three fresh cases in connection with Saturday’s clashes during a tazia (mourning) procession on the occasion of Muharram in west Delhi’s Nangloi, a minor round of stone pelting was reported on Sunday in the area between two communities.

More than 100 activists of Hindu outfits such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal gathered outside the Nangloi police station and raised slogans to demand action against the people who allegedly pelted stones on police personnel and damaged public property. They also submitted a memorandum to the police regarding Saturday’s incident which left six police personnel and six civil defence volunteers, including women, injured.

A senior police officer said that when some 20-25 of these activists were going back, there was an incident of stone pelting. “They were raising slogans while going back which might have been provocative given the atmosphere. There was some stone pelting from both sides. Force was already deployed in the area so we brought the situation under control by blocking the road on both sides before it could turn into something big,” he said, adding that nobody was injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tight security

The officer said the crowd on both sides was also dispersed without using the force. “At present, more than 200 personnel are deployed in the area and the situation is under control,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said three separate cases had been filed on the incidents that took place at the Surajmal Stadium, Nangloi Chowk, and near the Nangloi metro station, under various Sections of the IPC, including rioting and assaulting public servant, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

When asked, he said the police were still working to identify the suspects. “We don’t want to apprehend anybody unless we have proof of their involvement,” he said.

The DCP said the police were analysing footage of CCTV cameras installed on the route of the processions as well as several videos of the incident that surfaced on social media. Several teams were working to identify and nab the accused, he added.

The police had said on Saturday that a section of the crowd allegedly deviated from the designated route for the tazia procession at 5.45 p.m. and became unruly with the personnel.

“Some miscreants started pelting stones at the policemen. To control the situation and protect the public, we resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them,” Mr. Singh had said on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT