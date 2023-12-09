ADVERTISEMENT

Day after L-G recalls files, Atishi handed law portfolio

December 09, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

Takes over from Kailash Gahlot, who replaces her as WCD Minister; L-G clears reshuffle

The Hindu Bureau

With 14 departments, Atishi holds the most portfolios in the Delhi government. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Minister Atishi has been handed over the Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs Department from her Cabinet colleague Kailash Gahlot, who will replace her as the Women and Child Development Minister, officials said on Friday.

The decision comes a day after Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena recalled files related to courts, judicial administration, and expeditious justice delivery, citing an “inordinate delay” by Mr. Gahlot’s office in clearing them. However, Delhi government sourcśes said the portfolio reallocation was not done for “any particular reason”. Raj Niwas sources said Mr. Saxena has approved the Cabinet reshuffle.

Ms. Atishi was sworn into the Cabinet in March this year after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia resigned following his arrest in the excise policy case. She has the most number of portfolios — 14 — and is in charge of Revenue, Finance, Services, Vigilance, Public Works Department, Power, and Education, among others.

Mr. Gahlot heads five Departments, including Transport, Home, Administrative Relief, and Information and Technology. The last major ministerial reshuffle took place in August when Ms. Atishi was handed the Services and Vigilance portfolios.

A Raj Niwas source said that the L-G had, while recalling the files from Mr. Gahlot’s office, expressed his “serious view of the pendency of a large number of important proposals relating to court and judicial administration”.

