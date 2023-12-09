HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Day after L-G recalls files, Atishi handed law portfolio

Takes over from Kailash Gahlot, who replaces her as WCD Minister; L-G clears reshuffle

December 09, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
With 14 departments, Atishi holds the most portfolios in the Delhi government.

With 14 departments, Atishi holds the most portfolios in the Delhi government. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Minister Atishi has been handed over the Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs Department from her Cabinet colleague Kailash Gahlot, who will replace her as the Women and Child Development Minister, officials said on Friday.

The decision comes a day after Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena recalled files related to courts, judicial administration, and expeditious justice delivery, citing an “inordinate delay” by Mr. Gahlot’s office in clearing them. However, Delhi government sourcśes said the portfolio reallocation was not done for “any particular reason”. Raj Niwas sources said Mr. Saxena has approved the Cabinet reshuffle.

Ms. Atishi was sworn into the Cabinet in March this year after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia resigned following his arrest in the excise policy case. She has the most number of portfolios — 14 — and is in charge of Revenue, Finance, Services, Vigilance, Public Works Department, Power, and Education, among others.

Mr. Gahlot heads five Departments, including Transport, Home, Administrative Relief, and Information and Technology. The last major ministerial reshuffle took place in August when Ms. Atishi was handed the Services and Vigilance portfolios.

A Raj Niwas source said that the L-G had, while recalling the files from Mr. Gahlot’s office, expressed his “serious view of the pendency of a large number of important proposals relating to court and judicial administration”.

Related Topics

Delhi / state politics / ministers (government)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.