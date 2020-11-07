Delhi

Day after fire, DCW inspects GB Road area

A day after fire broke out in GB Road, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday inspected the area.

The women’s panel has also issued notices to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Fire Services raising questions on the legality and safety arrangements at the brothels. Authorities have been asked to respond by November 11. In its letter to the DFS, the DCW sought details on whether appropriate safety measures are in place in the area.

