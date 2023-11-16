Day after EC notice, AAP says will file complaint over BJP’s campaign against Kejriwal

November 16, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

A day after receiving the Election Commission (EC) show-cause notice over “disparaging” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it will file a complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the poll panel for the “character assassination” of its chief Arvind Kejriwal.

At a press conference, senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha said the BJP has been running a “derogatory and defamatory vilification campaign” against Mr. Kejriwal on social media, which includes a video which was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on November 5.

The video showed clips of Mr. Kejriwal with a voice-over referring to a ‘typical day’ in his life, including snide references to his constant attacks on Mr. Modi, the alleged expenditure on the CM’s official residence, and the Delhi government’s now-shelved excise policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chadha said AAP’s November 8 post on X — which was flagged by the EC — was in response to this video.

AAP’s video showed clips of Mr. Modi in a similar vein, a ‘typical day’ in his life, and included references to his equation with industrialist Gautam Adani, his Mann ki Baat speeches, and his multiple pre-poll promises ahead of Assembly elections in five States, among others.

“We hope that a notice will also be sent to the BJP for the post on November 5,” Mr. Chadha said, adding that AAP’s legal cell will respond to the EC notice.

‘AAP dug its own grave’

Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it is wrong to hold his party responsible for Mr. Kejriwal’s image loss as the AAP government in the city has dug its own grave.

“Mr. Kejriwal ran an anti-corruption campaign, but today his government is known for scams, such as the auto permit scam of 2015 and the liquor scam,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.