Day after doctors end strike, hospital services return to normal

After the 11-day strike by the resident doctors ended on Thursday evening, outpatient departments (OPDs) and operation theatres returned to normalcy on Friday, said hospital administrative officials.

An official at Lok Nayak Hospital said: “Since the strike ended yesterday [Thursday] evening, all doctors reported for duty, surgeries were conducted and OPD services returned to normalcy.”

The AIIMS administration, which had been sharing daily data on the impact of doctors’ strike on operation theatres and OPDs, did not share the same on Friday, saying the hospital was functioning at its usual capacity.

Meanwhile, doctors said there were fewer patients in some hospitals, as many might not be aware that the strike had been called off. They are expecting the numbers to increase over the next few days.

On the other hand, a doctor at GTB Hospital said they saw more patients than usual on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ayush Raj, general secretary of Safdarjung Hospital’s Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) said: “We have resumed services. However, that is not to say that we have called off our strike. All the RDAs in Delhi have decided that we will gather some day in the coming week and carry out a silent march.”

