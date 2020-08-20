Day after deluge, Millennium City limps back to normalcy

GURUGRAM

20 August 2020 23:24 IST

Water recedes in most parts of city; roads cave-in and building damage reported

A day after rain wreaked havoc on the Millennium City causing a flood-like situation, normalcy was partially restored as water receded in most parts of the city on Thursday. At least three buildings were partially damaged due to rains and there were two incidents of road cave-in.

The rain overnight, over 60 mm, led to waterlogging in a few parts of the city in the morning, including NH-48, prompting the traffic police to appeal to the residents to stay indoors. Normal traffic was restored on NH-48 near Narsinghpur village around noon, but a part of the service lane remained waterlogged.

The Raghvendra Marg underpass near DLF Phase-I Rapid metro station continued to remain shut for traffic since water could not be drained out.

Around a dozen fire engines were pressed into service to drain out the water. Another unidirectional underpass near Medanta Hospital also remained shut.

People evacuated

People staying in houses around a five-storey under-construction building in Sector 46 were evacuated after it leaned dangerously. Teams from disaster management and Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran visited the spot and served notice to the owner to demolish the structure.

Two more buildings in Sector 27 and Sector 47 developed cracks, though there were no reports of casualty. The basement of a building in Sector 28 was inundated.

A road caved in on NH-48 near IFFCO Chowk and in Sector 23A. In another rain-related incident, a wall collapsed in a residential society in Sector 65.

The GMDA helpline received 30-odd calls regarding waterlogging throughout the day.

A civil defence volunteer team rescued a man and his daughter from the outskirts of an inundated Daultabad village.