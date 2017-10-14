Day after car theft, CM urges L-G to strengthen law and order

After his car was stolen from outside the Secretariat on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to strengthen law and order in the Capital.

On Thursday, the blue-coloured WagonR that Mr. Kejriwal used during the 2013 and 2015 Assembly election campaigns was stolen outside the Secretariat. The car was being used by AAP youth wing in-charge Vandana Singh.

Mr. Kejriwal wrote to the L-G raising his concern about what he termed was the deteriorating order situation in the city. He said though his car being stolen was a small matter, the fact that the Chief Minister’s car could be stolen from right outside the Secretariat pointed towards the worsening law and order condition.

In a State where the CM’s car could be stolen, what hope of safety could the public have, he asked.

Mr. Kejriwal wrote that the crimes had been on the rise. Anticipating a reply, he said once his letter was made public, the Delhi Police would come up with statistics to try to prove that law and order was in control. However, he added, that the public was feeling unsafe.

Since the Delhi Police was under the direct control of the L-G, Mr. Kejriwal asked Mr. Baijal to improve law and order and offered his support for the same.