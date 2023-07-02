Day after auto driver drowns in Delhi, water cleared, barricades put up

July 02, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

Much to the chagrin of Harsh Vihar residents, barricades — which could have saved an auto driver from driving straight into a flooded ditch that resulted in his death on Friday — have come up, the water on the road cleared and a security guard deployed at the site of the incident.

Sitting outside her in-laws’ house surrounded by relatives and neighbours a day after her husband Ajit Sharma, 51, died, Meenu Sharma blamed the authorities for negligence while the local residents said that officials swung into action only after the loss of a life.

Ajit, a resident of Nand Nagri, died after he accidentally drove his auto rickshaw into a ditch at a service lane alongside the Wazirabad Road in north-east Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area. According to the police, the ditch was dug up by the Public Works Department for the construction of a subway. The police have registered a case under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) against unknown persons after the victim’s post-mortem ruled out any foul play.

PWD Minister Atishi, in a statement on Saturday, said that the government was dealing with the matter “very seriously” and strict action will be taken against the road contractor and officials, if they are found guilty of laxity. “The responsibility to maintain these roads, as per prescribed safety standards, lies with the contractor assigned to the road. We will inquire into the laxity on part of the contractor and take appropriate action,” she said.

“As an immediate measure, the Delhi government is enforcing a set of upgraded safety norms on priority,” the statement read.

Residents and shopkeepers in the area told The Hindu that the service lane had been waterlogged for several days due to rains and an overflowing drain. They claim that the drain was desilted and water cleared only on Saturday.

‘A little too late’

“How does it matter if they have cleaned the road now or put barricades? Can they bring him back?” said Ms. Sharma, 42. The death of Ajit, the sole breadwinner, has dealt a crushing blow to his family. “My husband used to work very hard to give a better life to our children. He did not want them to become auto drivers. Yesterday, he left for work around 7 a.m..” Besides his his wife, the deceased is survived by one daughter, Kashish, 19 and three sons — Dhruv, 21, Varun, 15, and Dharam, 11.

Vimal Kumar, who runs a tea shop about 50 metres from the accident site, said, “Two of the barricades were not in place at the site for a long time. Today, they have placed everything, including a security guard.” Sonu, a barber shop owner, said, “The road was also submerged in water. The silt that you see lying around was taken out of the drain this morning to clear the waterlogging.”

Local BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and the party’s Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva visited the family members and demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore for them from the AAP government.

The leaders also sought action against officials responsible for the alleged negligence.