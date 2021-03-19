Day 113 of farmers’ stir: backdrop shifts, but intensity remains intact

Fewer langars, tractors and fluctuating numbers not a sign of weakening resolve

The farmers’ protest at the Delhi borders entered its 113rd day on Thursday, and the landscape has changed noticeably too. Green-coloured residential structures have replaced the cluster of stacked up tractors and trolleys at the start of the protest.

The makeshift structures have area codes written in bold — especially those built by farmers from Punjab — for others to know the villages they are from. For instance, PB 43 for Samrala, PB 45 for Talwandi Sabo, PB 46 for Tarn Taran and so and so forth.

Sitting inside his makeshift yet pucca house, which has a television installed along with newly-bought curtains and fans, at the Singhu border protest site, 70-year-old Kuldeep Singh said that similar structures will be built when summer peaks. The colour, he said, reflects the sunlight and keeps the interior cool.

Another change is more space for walking because of comparatively fewer tractors, besides access to inside routes for commuters. The barricades installed inside Singhu village and at its border have been removed. The tractor-trolley show, which used to happen on a regular basis as a show of their strength, has stopped as well.

Over the last few weeks, the number of langars has also reduced. However, the bigger ones are still functional. “Most people have started making their food close to where they live. Now, it’s more like people have settled down,” said Harvinder Singh from Ludhiana.

Sustaining intensity

Protesting farmers said their numbers may fluctuate, but the protest will continue until a solution is reached in their favour. “We are all busy with farming now, because it is that time of the year when our field needs us the most. In three weeks, it will be the time to cut the crop. To be able to continue that, people come in shifts from the villages. One thing is clear, no matter what, the protest will continue even if numbers dwindle,” said Hardeep Singh (38) from Kapurthala.

Kashmir Singh (70), from Tarn Taran, said they had come prepared for six months. “It’s only been about four months now. We are prepared to stay till next Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Jaswant Singh from Kapurthala said that he had never visited Delhi. “I had no idea that life had this in store for me that I will come to Delhi and stay for this long,” he said.