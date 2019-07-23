Day 1 at Delhi University: future, friends, fun on minds of freshers

As classes for undergraduate courses commenced at Delhi University on Monday, freshers arrived at colleges with high expectations and nervous excitement. For many, clearing the cut-off and getting admission in the university was a stepping stone to a bright future.

Nimisha Malik, a first-year student of B.A. Economics at Lady Shri Ram College, came loaded with aspirations. “I want to do masters after graduation. So what I am looking for is to boost my future aspiration,” she said.

But for others, the first day in the college (after orientation programme on Saturday) was not everything they hoped it would be. “Even though my first day was not as I imagined, there is a lot of diversity and I liked it. There are people from all parts of the country and I am looking forward to making new friends,” said Gauri Khandelwal of Gargi College.

One of the hot topics of the conversation among students was about the cultural society. Looking for all-round development and wholesome exposure, first-year student Vyoma Garg, studying B.A. History (Honours) at Kamala Nehru College said that apart from academics, she was more excited about joining societies. “The ones I found interesting were the fashion, photography, dance and music societies,” she said.

For first year student Tracey studying Political Science at LSR, societies are what “DU is all about.” She is interested in joining a society connected to the HRD Ministry. “Based on how active you are, you will get credited for your work. It sounds interesting and I am looking forward to join the society,” she said.

Talking about her experience with the college administration, first year student, Shubhangi Sharma, studying English at Daulat Ram College for Women, said “My first day has been overwhelming. Every student or professor I met was incredibly supportive. Even the administration was helpful, which came as a pleasant surprise to me.”

Meanwhile, to allay the fear of first year students, the university administration has issued extensive anti-ragging guidelines to colleges. It has said that two joint control rooms have been set up for the North and South campuses respectively which will be operational till July 27.

Safety measures

Police have also been alerted to maintain safety at various sensitive locations. They will be placing special pickets at every college with special assistance being extended to women’s colleges. Besides this, women police in plain clothes will also be deployed in the university as well as outside the colleges. All colleges have been instructed to form anti-ragging committees and take special assistance from NCC and NSS volunteers to monitor ragging.

While the college has released the last list of scheduled cut-offs, the admission process is not over for everyone.

Depending on the number of seats that remain vacant after the completion of admission under the fifth list, the university may issue the next cut-off list soon.