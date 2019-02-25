Daulat Ram College hostellers protest ‘moral policing’ by warden

Hostellers of Daulat Ram College sat in front of Delhi University’s Arts Faculty building on Sunday, in an attempt to get an audience with the Vice-Chancellor, after overnight protests at their hostel.

They are protesting a host of issues, including the lack of facilities promised at the hostel, and alleged ‘moral policing’ by the warden.

The students said the warden harasses them regularly and also passes comments on the clothes they wear.

“We are not allowed to wear shorts in our own hostel. It is not a rule but if we do, the warden comments on our character and asks us to change our clothes,” said one student. In a statement, the Pinjra Tod group said up to eight students were recently humiliated by the warden for ‘taking leave but not going to visit their parents’. Rekha* said the warden called her parents to the hostel and showed them Instagram pictures of her on an outstation trip. “My parents knew about my whereabouts so that was not a problem. But why is she harassing us like this,” the student asked. She added that the warden had asked her to withdraw her application from the hostel so as to avoid formal procedures of removal. The student alleged that the warden was trying to impose false complaints on her.

Eviction notices

The students claimed that up to five others had been told to vacate the hostel on similar grounds. The Pinjra Tod group said multiple students were given eviction notices for reaching the hostel 15 minutes past the curfew. Students with disabilities staying at the hostel also complained about being treated rudely by the administration and threatened with removal in case they raised any demands.

The protesters said they had written multiple letters and applications to various authorities regarding the lack of facilities and other complaints but got no response. The hostellers said they would continue their protest at the hostel on Sunday night until the administration addresses their concerns.

*Name changed to protect identity