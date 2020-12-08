Data of transgender prisoners to be included in reports: Centre

NCRB to include them as separate third gender in their annual publication

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) will include transgenders as a separate third gender in their annual publication of Prison Statistics India from 2020 onwards, the Delhi High Court was informed on Monday.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma informed a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek that the NCRB has issued a communication to all the States and Union Territories to include data of transgender prisoners in prison statistics reports from 2020 onwards.

So far, the Prison Statistics of India (PSI), which collects annual data on prisoners across the country, has been doing it under two categories — male and female. Now, the NCRB intends to include transgenders in the gender classification of prisoners from PSI-2020 onwards.

“Accordingly, gender classification of the prisoners will be classified as Male, Female and Transgender in the PSI performa and Annexcures,” read a letter issued by the NCRB.

Online training

The NCRB also conducted a two-day online training on ‘Traning of Trainers on Prison Statistics India’ on December 3 and 4, in which the trainees were sensitised about the inclusion of transgender in the gender classification. In view of the submission, the High Court disposed of a petition by law graduate Karan Tripathi, seeking recognisation of transgenders as a separate third gender in the PSI. Mr. Tripathi, represented by advocate Akhil Hasija, had argued that unless the NCRB assign a proper sex to the prison inmates, who may be transgenders, there cannot be a proper guarantee of their civil rights, constitutional rights and even basic human rights.

The plea had urged the High Court to give direction to the authorities to make requisite policy and format amendment to include the data on transgender prisoners either in the latest Prison Statistics Report, 2019, or in subsequent reports.