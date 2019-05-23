Dashboard launched to invite feedback on DU curriculum

A dashboard was launched to invite feedback from members of various committees, professional and international experts regarding the revised curriculum for undergraduate courses in Delhi University on Wednesday.

Revising UG courses

Earlier, feedback from the public was invited on DU’s website, to be filled in by May 31. The university is currently in the process of revising its undergraduate courses based on a ‘Learning Outcome-based Curriculum Framework’ (LOCF) under the ‘Choice Based Credit System’.

A source said that since feedback had been opened to the public, the response had “not been overwhelming, however, was expected to pick up now”. Once received, a third draft of the curriculum will be formulated which will then be reviewed and finalised by the academic committee. The syllabus, which is being revised after several years, is to be implemented in the 2019-2020 academic session.

“Review of the syllabus from time to time is a welcome move. Involvement of stakeholders in this strengthens the processes, making it democratic. Additionally, making the syllabus learning outcome based will benefit students and give the university, international recognition,” said academic committee member Rasal Singh.

The standing committee on admissions for the university, is scheduled to meet on Thursday in the Vice-Chancellor’s office to finalise modalities for the admissions to the college. While changes made in the admission process require to be passed by the academic committee, the V-C can invoke emergency powers to pass decisions. The date of admissions have not been finalised as of yet but is likely to start next week, a source said.