Daryaganj protest: hearing on bail pleas today

A city court has postponed till Thursday the hearing on bail pleas of 15 people who were arrested by Delhi Police for alleged violence during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Daryaganj last month.

On the court’s direction, the police had submitted medico-legal certificates (MLCs) of several accused persons and the CCTV footage. As all necessary papers were yet to be furnished, the hearing was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Earlier, lawyer Rebecca John, who represented the accused, submitted before the court that none of them were involved in any vandalism and that they did not have any political affiliation. She said the police had picked them up from different places. The prosecution opposed the bail pleas.

On Monday, judicial custody of the accused people was extended till January 18. Subsequently, the hearing on their bail applications was transferred to another Tis Hazari court as the case has now been taken over by the Crime Branch.

A magisterial court had turned down the bail pleas on December 23.