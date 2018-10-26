Dance instructor shot dead

more-in

A 20-year-old dance instructor was shot dead allegedly by three unidentified men during Valmiki Jayanti celebrations in New Delhi’s Mandir Marg on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.

Accused mocked

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Sangwan from Lajpat Nagar. The victim had allegedly mocked the dance steps of one of the accused, the police said.

Avinash was dancing with his friends when he was shot in the chest at a close range by one of the three men around 11.30 p.m. A video in which the victim is seen bleeding from the chest is doing the rounds on social media.

His friend Nikhil told the police that they were dancing to the music being played by a DJ, when an unidentified man joined them. Avinash made fun of his dance steps and an argument broke out between them. The man left but returned with two friends half an hour later. One of them shot Avinash in the chest and fled.

Avinash was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A murder case was registered at Mandir Marg police station. An investigation into the matter is on.