Dalits hold rally, demand their rights

BJP MP and chairman of the All India Confederation of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Organisations, Udit Raj, addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan here on Tuesday, demanding reservation in promotion and private sector. The rally was also attended by leaders and members of the Dalit, SC/ST and tribal communities from across the country.

Addressing the rally, Mr. Raj said that he had moved a private member Bill in Parliament for reservation to Dalits in private sector, but there were no serious developments made by the government. Stating that the job of the parliament was to formulate laws and that of the judiciary to ensure the implementation of laws, the leader accused the judiciary of undermining the Constitution.

‘Will continue to fight’

The Dalit leader said that his stand is often questioned given the fact that he is a member of the Parliament and the ruling party. He said that as long as there is discrimination and prejudices against the underprivileged communities, his demand for reservation will be steadfast.

Among the major demands made by the leader are reservation in promotion and jobs in private sector for Dalits, tribals and backward classes, ending of contract system and outsourcing, reservation in higher judiciary and Armed forces, increase in educational scholarships for the backward community students and law for implementation of Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP).

Mr. Raj said that efforts were being made to end reservation and now the time has come for Dalits and the underprivileged to come together and fight for their rights. He said that reservation in educational institutions and other sectors has allowed the country to progress and needs to continue.

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Savitri Bai Phule, stressed that reservations in the Constitution were made possible due to the relentless efforts of Dr. Ambedkar. She said that if the spirit of the Constitution were followed, the lives of the underprivileged would be a different story. Instead numerous conspiracies are being hatched to alter the Constitution, the leader said.

She further appealed to the SC/ST and Dalit communities to join her in her nation-wide andolan to be launched on March 25.