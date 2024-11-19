Dalit student from DU alleges assault, casteist slurs by Principal 

A Dalit student of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University, has filed a police complaint alleging that his Principal had hurled casteist slurs and assaulted him. Student and teacher groups on Monday rallied behind the student and demanded the Principal’s resignation.

The college Principal, Arun Kumar Attree, has denied these allegations.

In his complaint, the student said that he had been falsely accused and pressured to take responsibility for some obscene messages that had surfaced on the official Whatsapp group of his department. After this, the student said that he was mentally harassed by the Principal.

In response, Mr. Attree said, “The student has been manipulated by a teacher, who is undergoing an inquiry related to false certifications. The student himself faced an inquiry after there were allegations that he had used to hack people’s phones and send obscene messages.”

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) held a protest demanding the suspension and arrest of the Principal. The student group said in a statement, “SFI Delhi organised a protest in Arts’ Faculty, North Campus against the physical assault and abuse faced by a Dalit student at the hands of the casteist Principal of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Morning), Arun Kumar Attree. The Principal called the student and made him stand in punishment for 3 hours while harassing him continuously.”

Social Democratic Teachers Front (SDTF), condemned the incident saying, “The Principal slapped a Dalit student of Hindi Hons. His act is against human dignity and duties of a public servant.” Their statement added, “The student is still under trauma and facing mental agony because of the Principal. SDTF demands immediate action against the Principal.”

