‘Dalit girl rape, murder’: Crime Branch visits spot

Protest continues in area for fourth day

A Delhi Police Crime Branch team on Thursday inspected the spot where a 9-year-old girl was found dead inside a crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on August 1.

The district police had arrested a priest, Radhey Shyam (55), and three others — staffer Kuldeep (63), Laxmi Narain (48) and Saleem (49) — on charges of rape and murder in connection with the case.

The case was transferred from district police to Crime Branch on Wednesday “for further expeditions and scientific investigation in order for speedy trial in the interest of justice”.

The protest demanding justice for the minor continued for the fourth day with the victim’s family in presence. A local said people from neighbouring States were also joining the stir.

On Sunday evening, a 9-year-old girl was found dead inside the cremation ground where she had gone to get cold water.

The priest allegedly told the family that she had died of electrocution and cremated the body without her parents’ consent. The family alleged she was raped and killed.