Dalit girl rape, murder: Cong. demands speedy trial

The Delhi Congress on Sunday said the Delhi government should ensure a speedy trial in the alleged rape and murder case of the 9-year-old Dalit girl in Old Nangal Rai. The party demands trial in a fast-track court so that the accused be punished immediately and it acts as a deterrent to prevent recurrence of such crimes.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said the shortage of public prosecutors in POCSO courts was delaying delivery of justice to the victims.

He alleged that the Delhi government has shown no urgency in filling up 73 vacancies of public prosecutors in POCSO courts.

“Justice delayed is justice denied but CM Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to nurse no such feelings as the 55 POCSO courts in Delhi have only 37 public prosecutors, though the actual requirement is 110 public prosecutors,” Mr. Kumar alleged. He added that ahead of the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to setup 47 Fast Track courts but currently, only 13 are operational.