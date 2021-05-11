Daily wagers struggling as govt. broke word on free ration: Delhi Congress

Party demands monthly assistance of ₹10,000 to each family

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday alleged that the AAP government has not kept its promise to provide two months of free ration to cardholders. The failure to keep the word has driven people without any livelihood means to desperation.

The party said that when the government announced a week-long lockdown on April 19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised that it would be “short” and had asked migrant workers not to leave the Capital. But the lockdown would soon complete a month, forcing the daily wagers to fend for themselves.

Ration, incentive

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar demanded that both cardholders and those without cards should be provided free ration and each family should be given a monthly financial incentive of ₹10,000 each.

Mr. Kumar said: “Chief Minister has betrayed the people of Delhi again and again, whether it was about giving free ration, dealing shortage of oxygen, COVID medicines or healthcare.” He also accused the government of not providing accurate data on the number of deaths.

Mr. Kumar said that migrant workers that listened to the appeal of the Chief Minister and stayed back in the Capital have been caught between the devil and the deep blue sea as they neither have work nor are getting any help from the government.

Meanwhile, former Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra questioned why the Delhi government after promising free COVID-19 vaccine to all was allowing private hospitals to charge the youth exorbitantly. “Why is the youth being made to shell out more money to get vaccinated at private hospitals? The government should bear the cost of all vaccines irrespective of it being administered at a private or government facility,” Mr. Chopra said.