Daily virus tally breaches 5,000 mark

Capital witnesses record COVID-19 cases for second day in a row; 5,673 fresh infections in 24 hours

The Capital reported 5,673 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which is the highest single day jump for the second day in a row. Delhi recorded its previous highest number of cases on Tuesday with 4,853 cases.

The total number of cases now stands at 3,70,014.

The death toll has reached 6,396 with 40 fatalities reported in 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

A total of 4,128 patients have recovered taking the total recoveries to 3,34,240. There are now 29, 378 active cases. The cumulative positivity rate in the Capital is 8.19% while the case fatality rate stands at 1.73%.

Over 60,571 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 9.37% in the past 24 hours. Of the 15,765 hospital beds in Delhi, 5,665 are occupied. At COVID-19 care centres, which have 7,887 beds, 894 are occupied. Of the 527 beds in COVID health centres, 324 are occupied.

There are 16,833 patients in home isolation.

The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 3,047, from 3,032 on Tuesday.

According to Revenue Department data, the South-West district has 558 containment zones, South (505), West (333), New Delhi (275), Central (267), South-East (247) and North-West (246). North-East has 82 such zones — lowest in Delhi, followed by East (165), North (171) and Shahdara (198).

The number of new cases on Monday was 2,832, and 4,136 on Sunday.