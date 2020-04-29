Delhi

Daily stock dips at Azadpur Mandi

A vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

A vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: SushilKumarVerma

It received 5,000 tonnes of fruits, vegetables, down from the usual 7,000 tonnes

The total daily stock of fruits and vegetables at the Azadpur Mandi has dipped by 2,000 tonnes due to the closure of the Haryana-Delhi border, said authorities.

Adil Khan, chairman of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (Azadpur), said the daily procurement of fruits and vegetables at the market after the national lockdown stood usually at 7,000-8,000 tonnes.

It was 5,000 tonnes on Wednesday.

Border closure

“Though the procurement has reduced, the stock of both fruits and vegetables currently available is adequate. The prices too are stable and no fluctuation in the prices of either has been noticed,” he added.

According to Mr. Khan, green vegetables such as lady fingers, bitter gourd, ridged gourd, bottle gourd, and cucumbers among others, which are usually supplied from Sonipat in Haryana did not arrive due to the border closure which has been in effect since earlier this week.

As many as 11 confirmed cases, one of which has resulted in a death, have surfaced from the mandi — the largest wholesale fruits and vegetables market in Asia — between April 20-26.

Though a senior government official put the number of COVID-19 cases connected to it the market at “around a dozen”, Anil Malhotra, member of the marketing panel has alleged there were “at least 20” such cases which need to be probed. According to Mr. Malhotra, a majority of the over 1,400 shops in the market are shut.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 12:44:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/daily-stock-dips-at-azadpur-mandi/article31467213.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY