Daily new COVID-19 cases cross 3,500 mark in Capital

NEW DELHI

03 April 2021 01:33 IST

Over 80,000 tests conducted in 24 hours, says govt.

The city on Friday recorded 3,594 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, stated a health bulletin released by the government.

The bulletin added that 87,505 tests had been conducted in 24 hours with a positivity rate of 4.11%. Out of the total tests, 54,898 were RTPCR and 32,607 were rapid antigen.

At present, there are 11,994 active cases in the city out of which 6,106 were under home isolation.

Advertising

Advertising

There are 2,338 containment zones in the city. Since the pandemic began over a year ago, the total number of positive cases has reached 6,68,814 cases with 11,050 deaths.

The last time the number of new cases was over the 3,500 mark was on December 4 when 4,067 cases were recorded. Over the past few weeks, the Capital has seen a surge in the number of cases reporting 2,790 cases on Thursday, 1,819 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 992 cases on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on Sunday.