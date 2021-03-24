Daily infections in Delhi breach 1K mark for first time this year

New Delhi

Capital reports 1,101 new cases and four more deaths; active cases surge to 4,411

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued on Tuesday with the city witnessing 1,101 new cases in 24 hours, the highest in more than three months, taking the tally to 6,49,973, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government. This is the first time more than 1,000 new cases have been reported in a day this year.

Four deaths were also reported, taking the total number of deaths to 10,967.

A total of 84,237 tests were done in a day, the bulletin added. Of the total cases, 6,34,595 people have recovered and there are now 4,411 active cases in the city.

On January 16, the number of new COVID-19 cases had dropped to 94, but it slowly increased to 200 on February 24 and has been increasing since then.

Over 33,000 vaccinated

Meanwhile, a total of 33,477 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday and there was one minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation, said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Of the total beneficiaries, 15,639 were people 60 years of age and above, and 3,079 people were between 45 and 59 years of age.

The rest of the people vaccinated were healthcare and front-line workers.

‘Recurring infection’

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that COVID-19 is a “recurring infection and when we feel the situation is getting better, there is a sudden surge”.

“This is a recurring infection. The minute we feel it is getting better, there is a sudden surge. We need to be aware, but we also need to learn to live with it. Delhi was witnessing 200 cases per day some time back, but again the number has risen to 800-900,” Mr. Jain said, while felicitating “corona warriors” from Deen Dayal Upadhay and GTB Hospital at the Delhi Assembly.

“Just like the other diseases, we will have to learn how to protect ourselves. If we continue to follow proper precautions like washing our hands, wearing a mask, a lot of other diseases too can be kept at bay,” the Health Minister added.

On March 7, despite the number of daily cases witnessing an upward trend, Mr. Jain had said that COVID-19 was nearing an “endemic” phase in the Capital.