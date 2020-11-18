Daily infections drop as testing dips

Govt. to start door-to-door survey from Nov. 20, say officials

Delhi recorded 6,396 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total to 4,95,598, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

The daily cases are lower than recorded over the past few days as only 49,031 tests were done in the past 24 hours— much less compared to last week, when daily tests were as high as 64,000.

The death toll has reached 7,812, with 99 more fatalities recorded in 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 4,45,782 people have recovered and there are now 42,004 active cases. Also, out of the total 16,889 beds available for COVID-19 treatment, 55.07% are now occupied. About 89.7% of ICU beds with ventilators were occupied by Tuesday night and 87.5% of the ICU beds without ventilators were full, said the government. Many hospitals, including GTB and Deen Dayal Upadhyay, did not have a single ICU bed with or without ventilators.

Meanwhile, the government will start a door-to-door survey from November 20 in areas where the cases are high, said officials.

The move comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Sunday and gave a set of directions to tackle surge in cases in Delhi.

An official order on the survey, however, was not issued till Tuesday evening by the Delhi government.

“Directions have been given to start the survey. Thermal scanning of all people living in areas where cases are high will be done so that people with symptoms can be tested and isolated,” a Delhi government official told The Hindu. During the survey, the residents will also be required to answer a questionnaire, the official added.