‘Daily habits can lead to spinal ailments’

30 January 2021 01:01 IST

ASSI launches injury prevention and awareness programme

Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI) on Friday said that everyday habits such as prolonged sitting or standing, poor posture, carrying heavy bags, unsupervised or excessive physical training are major contributors to spinal ailments.

“Since the lifestyle is more sedentary now, you are sitting more, and people tend to slouch in chairs or bed. Especially during the COVID-19 crisis, people are working from home and since there is no proper work environment in most cases, it leads to more bad postures and that in turn leads to spinal ailments and back pain,” said H.S. Chhabra, ASSI president and chief of Spine Services at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi.

The ASSI on Friday launched a country-wide injury prevention and awareness programme and drive about “spine-healthy lifestyle” and will partner with 1,000 institutions, including schools, colleges and other organisations.

“Contrary to what many may assume, it is not just mishaps or accidents that result in spinal injuries. Simple everyday habits such as poor posture, carrying heavy bags, inadequate furniture, unsupervised or excessive physical training or not wearing helmets are major contributors to injuries. Simple interventions, such as wearing seatbelts and helmets diligently, using ergonomic furniture in offices and schools and adoption of correct posture can go a long way in reducing burden of injuries and back pain. Apart from stressing on the need for using effective safety equipment, the awareness programme will also incorporate awareness on spine-healthy lifestyles, posture-correction techniques and exercise regimens,” said Gautam Zaveri, Joint Secretary of ASSI.

“Unless you include general conditioning exercises, such as walking, aerobics, dance, sports or swimming in your daily life, muscles tend to get weak and this leads to spinal ailments,” Dr. Chhabra said.

The awareness activities will include creation and distribution of pamphlets on injury prevention strategies and their inclusion in school magazines and newspapers, lectures and workshops, street plays and social media campaigns.