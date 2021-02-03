Daily COVID-19 deaths hit 10-month low

New Delhi

Delhi reports two deaths, 114 new cases; over 9,000 healthcare workers get jab

The national capital reported 114 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday. This is the lowest number of daily deaths in around 10 months.

The death toll stood at 10,858, while the cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 6,35,331, said authorities.

A total of 58,598 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 6,23,256 people have recovered and there are 1,217 active cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,357 healthcare workers took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Tuesday and there were 17 cases of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said the Delhi government. The number of vaccination sites were increased to 183 on Tuesday, from 106 sites till Monday.

More vaccination days

The Delhi government has also decided to increase the number of vaccination days in a week from four to six, a senior official said.

“This will happen from this week. There will be no vaccination on Sunday. The government is also planning to increase the number of vaccination sites to 300,” the official said.

The number of people vaccinated on Tuesday was 51.13% of the target — 18,300.

This is less compared to Monday when it was 74.4% of the daily target — 10,600.

The number of vaccination sites was increased from 81 to 106 on Thursday.

Delhi has been using both vaccines for COVID-19, Covaxin and Covishield. Of the 17 AEFI reported, 14 were from using Covishield and three were from Covaxin.

The city is currently inoculating about 2.4 lakh healthcare workers whose names have been registered with the government. The government had said it is planning to immunise front-line workers from later this week.