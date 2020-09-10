Daily COVID-19 caseshit new high in Capital

New Delhi

10 September 2020

4,039 new cases as testing crosses 50K

COVID-19 cases over 24 hours registered a new high in Delhi on Wednesday with the government health bulletin putting the number at 4,039, taking the overall tally to 2,01,174. Twenty more deaths were reported, taking the total fatalities to 4,638.

The day also witnessed a new high in COVID-19 tests being done in the Capital since the virus outbreak at 54,517 over 24 hours, a marked improvement on the 20,000 daily tests on average done in July. Testing was even lesser the previous month when the city reported its earlier high of 3,947 cases on June 23. This is also the first time the number of tests has crossed the 50,000 mark in Delhi.

Containment zones up

The number of containment zones in the city jumped to 1,226, the highest so far.

Though the number of cases has gone up, the positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) was 7.4%, the lowest in September.

Of the total cases, 1,72,763 people have recovered and there are 23,773 active cases.

Out of the total 14,169 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 8,636 (60.9%) were vacant, according to government data on Wednesday. But 53.2% of ICU beds with ventilators are occupied and 64.6% of ICU beds without ventilators full.