Daily COVID-19 cases in the Capital continue to dip

There are 35,091 active cases, 5,22,491 recoveries and 5,441 containment zones

The Capital recorded 4,906 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths on Sunday, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The bulletin added that 64,186 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 7.64%. Out of the total tests conducted, 29,839 were RT-PCR, while 34,347 were rapid antigen tests.

The total number of cases now stands at 5,66,648, with 9,066 total deaths and 5,22,491 recoveries. There are 35,091 active cases and 5,441 containment zones. Currently, 21,337 patients are under home quarantine and out of the 18,661 hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients, 10,418 are vacant, the Delhi government said.

After peaking at 8,593 cases on November 11, the number of daily cases has been reducing in the city and Sunday was the second consecutive day that the number of cases was below 5,000 and the positivity rate below 8%. At 68, the number of deaths was lowest since November 6, when the city recorded 64 deaths.

Commenting on the gradual decrease in the number of cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted “Number of cases and deaths go further down - its going down since 7 Nov. Delhi govt is working very hard. Our doctors, nurses and all other Corona warriors are working round the clock. I urge you all to continue to observe all precautions [sic.].”

Commenting on the response of the Delhi government towards handling the COVID-19 situation in the Capital, Congress leader Alka Lamba, meanwhile, alleged that the State has adopted a testing model to hide the actual spread of the pandemic.

She said that apart from not conducting enough tests, the government was relying on rapid antigen tests, instead of the gold standard RT-PCR tests. She added that both the Centre and State government were making loud claims that testing would be hiked to two-three-fold after a meeting a fortnight ago, but total tests have not been increased by more than 10% in the past one week.