Daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 7,000 mark for first time

Till the time we have a vaccine, consider your mask as one, says Chief Minister

The Capital recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases on Friday since the pandemic began, with 7,178 new cases being recorded in 24 hours, a Delhi government health bulletin said. This was the first time that the number of cases has crossed the 7,000 mark.

The total number of cases in Delhi stands at 4,23,831, with 6,833 deaths and 3,77,276 recoveries. The bulletin said that 64 deaths and 6,121 recoveries were also reported during the period. The government also conducted 58,860 tests with a positivity rate of 12.19%. There are 39,722 active cases in the city and 3,754 containment zones. The cumulative positivity rate is 8.49% and the case fatality rate 1.61%.

Hospital beds

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that to deal with the rising number of cases, the government has decided to augment the availability of 685 beds for COVID-19 patients in 14 private hospitals. This takes the total number of beds in these private hospitals from 1,756 to 2,441, which is 50% of the capacity of these hospitals. There are currently 23,679 patients under home isolation and out of 15,781 hospital beds available in the Capital, 8,253 are vacant.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the people of Delhi to consider masks as a vaccine for the virus till an actual vaccine is approved. “What we are facing currently is the third wave. To fight the virus, the only protocol to follow is wearing your mask. Till the time we have a vaccine, consider your mask as the vaccine. There is no other way to fight this virus ,” he also said.

He also expressed confidence in the Capital’s fight against the third wave of COVID-19. The Chief Minister was speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony for the redevelopment of Rohtak Road.“It was a request long due from the people in the area, and ones travelling on it to get the road reconstructed,” he said.