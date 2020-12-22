Daily COVID-19 cases hit four-month low

A healthcare worker puts a mask on a woman after testing for COVID-19 in Delhi.

22 December 2020 00:33 IST

Lok Nayak doctors demand city govt. allow non-COVID treatment at the hospital

The city recorded 803 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours — the lowest in more than four months — taking the total to 6,17,808, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

The last time the number of new cases was less than this was on August 17 — 787.

A total of 62,440 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Also, 27 more deaths have been reported, taking the total to 10,304. Of the total cases, 5,98,249 people have recovered and there are 9,255 active cases.

Low test positivity

“Delhi witnessed the lowest test positivity of 1.29% for the first time in eight months. Less than 1,000 COVID-19 positive cases after August 16. We still need to take precautions to stay safe,” tweeted Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The test positivity on Monday was flar ess compared to the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%. The overall positivity till now was 7.86%, as per the bulletin.

91% beds vacant

Out of the total 18,807 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 84.4% were vacant, as per the bulletin.

As on Monday night, 91.4% of the 2,010 COVID-19 ICU beds were vacant.

There are currently 5,843 containment zones in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, resident doctors of Lok Nayak Hospital protested inside the campus to demand that the government start non-COVID treatment at the hospital in a phased manner.

The hospital was converted into a COVID-19 treatment facility at the beginning of the outbreak. It is the largest Delhi government-run COVID-19 facility.

“Lok Nayak is the teaching hospital of Maulana Azad Medical College [MAMC] where student doctors are trained. Currently, the whole hospital is a COVID-19 facility and because of this, academic activities have come to a standstill. So, there is no new training that student doctors get from the hospital, apart from COVID-19,” said the hospital’s Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) president Keshave Singh.

“Currently, there is no training happening here...In the long run, the current batch of student doctors will lack experience to treat patients apart from COVID-19,” Dr. Singh said, adding the RDA has been writing letters to the Delhi government and has even met the city Health Minister.

The RDA has announced a protest outside the office of the hospital’s medical director on Tuesday.