Daily COVID-19 cases cross 8K for first time

We have tripled testing in the Capital, says Health Minister

The Capital on Wednesday witnessed the biggest single-day spike in the number of new infections with 8,593 fresh COVID-19 cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

As many as 85 deaths were reported in a single day, taking the death toll to 7,228. Tuesday had also witnessed a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

Of the total 4,59,975 cases, 4,10,118 people have recovered and there are now 42,629 active cases.

“Three times more tests are being done now as compared to the last peak. It is clear this is the third wave,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters.

“On September 10, we had issued an order to reserve 80% ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19, but the Delhi High Court stayed that.

On Thursday, the High Court will hear the case and we hope to get relief, he said when asked about shortage of beds for treatment.

Of the total 16,511 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 51.4% were occupied, as per government data. Also, 86.3% of the ICU beds with ventilators are occupied and 83.6% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate was 13.4% and the overall positivity rate till now is 8.74%.