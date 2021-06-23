Daily COVID-19 cases continue to dip in city; test positivity at 0.15%

New Delhi

111 new cases, 7 deaths reported; active cases stand at 1,797

The Capital reported 111 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday. However, 477 positive cases, pertaining to earlier weeks have been added on the ICMR portal on Tuesday by Central government-run Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and associated Safdarjung Hospital, as per the bulletin.

This has not been counted by the Delhi government as cases reported in the last 24 hours but have been added to the total tally, taking the total cases to 14,33,366 from 14,32,778 on Tuesday.

At the same time, seven deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 24,940, as per the bulletin. A total of 76,185 tests were done and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.15%. Of the total cases, 14,06,629 people have recovered and there are 1,797 active cases.

9.76 lakh doses available

Presenting a daily vaccination bulletin, AAP MLA Atishi said that the Central government has combined vaccination stocks of both categories to one and Delhi now has 9.76 lakh doses of vaccines.

“Delhi has 9.10 lakh Covishield doses and 66,000 Covaxin doses — two days of Covaxin and 13 days of Covishield stock available. It is our request to the Central government that as quickly and in as much quantity, they should make the vaccines available,” Ms. Atishi said.