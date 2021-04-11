Daily cases fall in Delhi as testing dips by 29%, positivity crosses 10% mark

New Delhi

11 April 2021 00:37 IST

Tenure of resident doctors extended by 6 months, says Jain

With a 29% drop in testing compared to the previous day, Delhi reported 7,897 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday.

The tally now stands at 7,14,423. The city had recorded 8,521 cases on Friday, the second highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date — 8,593 cases — was reported on November 11, 2020,

Advertising

Advertising

As per the bulletin on Saturday, a total of 77,374 tests were done in 24 hours, a drop from the 1,09,398 tests on Friday.

The test positivity , however, has jumped to 10.21%, the first time this year. Thirty-nine fatalities were also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,235.

Of the total cases, 6,74,415 people have recovered and there are 28,773 active cases.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted that to combat rising COVID-19 cases and meet the demand of medical personnel, the tenure of presently working senior resident doctors and junior resident doctors will be extended for six months. Also, candidates will be hired for the vacant posts.

He added that all Delhi government hospitals have been directed to engage 4th and 5th year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors for COVID-19 treatment of patients.

“During a surge, swiftness of process is a must. In addition to CDMOs, all Medical Superintendents and Directors of Delhi Govt hospitals dedicated for covid, are now authorised to issue oxygen concentrators to discharged covid patients [sic],” the Minister said in another tweet.