Daily cases drop below 1,000 as testing declines by almost half

NEW DELHI

31 March 2021 02:22 IST

On account of Holi, govt. conducted 36K tests compared to 68,000 the day before

The Capital reported 992 new COVID-19 cases in 24-hours with four deaths, a bulletin released by the Health Department on Tuesday said. It added that 36,757 tests were conducted in a single day, with a positivity rate of 2.7%. The case tally stands at 6,60,611 with 11,016 total fatalities.

The number of tests dipped on account of Holi.

In the 24-hour period before Holi, 68,805 tests were conducted, and 1,904 persons were found positive.

The positivity rate was 2.77%. Also, six deaths were recorded in the same period

There are currently 7,429 active cases in the Capital out of which 4,832 are under home isolation. Fourteen private hospitals have run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients amid a resurgence in the daily cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that in view of the developing situation in Delhi, the number of normal and ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients is being increased in a few hospitals.

“This will improve bed availability. We are keeping a close watch and we will take all necessary steps. There is nothing to worry about. But please follow all precautions,” he said.

According to government data, over 18,500 challans were issued and fines worth over ₹3.18 crore imposed for COVID-19 protocol violation in the last five days.