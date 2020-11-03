Daily case tally crosses 6K mark for first time

A man undergoes a rapid antigen test in west Delhi’s Raja Garden on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI

03 November 2020 23:47 IST

Delhi records highest single-day jump in COVID-19 infections

The Capital on Tuesday witnessed its highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 6,725 persons were found positive in a 24-hour period, during which 59,540 tests were conducted — taking the positivity rate to 11.29%.

48 deaths in 24 hours

According to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 48 deaths and 3,610 recoveries were also recorded in the same period. There are now 36,375 active cases and 3,453 containment zones in the city.

Total cases now stand at 4,03,096 with 6,652 deaths and 3,60,069 recoveries.

Advertising

Advertising

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.36% and the case fatality rate at 1.65%.

The bulletin stated that out of the 16,823 beds available, 9,025 are vacant. At dedicated COVID-19 care centres, 6,349 out of 7,887 beds are vacant and at dedicated COVID-19 heatlh centres, 169 out of 527 beds are vacant. The number of home isolation cases now stands at 21,521.

Delhi had last week recorded over 5,000 daily cases for five consecutive days.