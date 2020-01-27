Dadis of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on R-Day

On Sunday, as the nation celebrated the 71st Republic Day, thousands of people flocked to Shaheen Bagh, where people have been on a sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for over a month, to hoist the national flag.

The Tricolour was unfurled by the ‘dadis’ who have been spearheading the anti-CAA protest, along with the mother of Rohith Vemula, a former student of the University of Hyderabad whose suicide led to widespread outrage as a case of discrimination against Dalits.

After singing the national anthem, the protesters resumed their demonstration on the arterial road.

Shaheen Bagh resident and businesswoman Roohi, who has been a regular at the protest since it began on December 15, said: “I make time everyday after work to come to the protest”.

On being asked why she was against the CAA, Ms. Roohi said: “It is not written in the Constitution that one can give certain rights to a person based on his or her religion. Also, who has proper documents these days? Today, it is the Muslims, tomorrow it will be other minorities such as the Sikhs and the Christians.”

Protest swells

The demonstration, which has been going on for over 40 days, has attracted a number of people from all over the country.

Twenty-nine-year-old Hasan Raza, a resident of Saharsa District in Bihar, said he has been in Delhi for the last five days just to join the Shaheen Bagh protest.

“Nowhere else will you see more Tricolours in the hands of the people than what you see here today,” Mr. Raza, who previously worked as a translator.

He said everyone involved in the protest was waiting for the Central government to respond to their demands.

“When the Supreme Court gave the Babri Masjid verdict, everybody appreciated it, including those from the Muslim community, as we wanted to bury the past and look forward to a peaceful future,” he added.

“The CAA is a different story altogether. Why should only the Muslims be forced to show their papers? The Constitution is same for all, hence it should apply to all,” he said, adding that he does not plan to go back home till the protest ends.

Mohamud Muklesh, a businessman from Najafgarh, said he has been bringing refreshments such as samosas, biscuits and water for the protesters. He added that he had bought the items with his own money.

Mr. Muklesh rued that the government has not been responding to the protest.

Nasir Ahmad, a businessman from neighbouring Maharani Bagh, said the Centre has been ignoring their protest. “This issue is out of the hands of the Delhi government,” he added.

“There has been a lot of misinformation doing the rounds in the media and the social media about the protesters here. Some people say we are having a picnic here. Is sitting on a road a picnic?” Mr. Ahmad remarked.

“The Constitution, which was framed by Bhim Rao Ambedkar, should be the basis of all law framed in the country. The current government cannot just frame a law as per their wishes,” he added.

Supporting the cause

At the protest site, Tamanna Sharma, a green entrepreneur who was seen picking up litter in the area, said: “We feel that this is our way of supporting the cause. If the protest site stays clean, people can protest longer.”

“If we lose out on the Constitution, we lose out on the environment. People don’t have documents in the jungle, so it is the easiest way to take away the rights and land from tribals living in the jungle,” she added.

Asked what she would do with the bags of litter collected so far, Ms. Sharma said it will be given to the local municipality.

Jamia Hamdard University students Nilofar and Ashar Azizi said they had come to Shaheen Bagh, along with 200 fellow students, with black balloons as a mark of protest against the “kaala kaanoon (Black Law)”.

The students also marked Republic Day as ‘Constitution Protection Day’.

Mr. Azizi said: “We cannot afford to lose this war against the citizenship law... Imagine if a pan-India National Register of Citizens happens, millions will become Stateless. It will create a humanitarian crisis.”