Daati Maharaj: HC transfers plea for CBI probe

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that a plea seeking transfer of probe to the CBI in a case of alleged rape against self-styled god-man Daati Maharaj should be listed before a Bench handling criminal matters.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar said, “This has to be treated as a criminal writ petition. So the petition will be placed before the roster Bench.”

The case has been listed for hearing before another Bench for July 11.

A complaint was lodged against Daati Madan Lal alias Daati Maharaj on June 7 and an FIR was registered on June 11.

The police had on June 22 questioned the accused, who has been charged with raping a disciple in his ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan.

Biased and unfair

The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Delhi Citizen Forum for Civil Rights alleging that the investigation carried out by Delhi Police seemed to be “biased and unfair” as no arrest has been made so far, which could lead to influencing of witnesses and destruction of evidence.

The petitioner submitted that the matter be suo motu transferred to the CBI.

During the hearing, advocate Gautam Narayan, appearing for the Delhi Police, said that the case was earlier transferred to Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

“This investigation is being monitored by the trial court,” he said, questioning the locus of the NGO in the matter.

He also pointed out that earlier the Supreme Court had imposed costs on the petitioner NGO for filing frivolous petitions.

The plea by the NGO, through its chairman and general secretary and advocates Joginder Tuli and Joshini Tuli, has claimed that the chances of the accused leaving the country also cannot be ruled out.

The accused has claimed that he was being framed in the case. The woman had filed the complaint against the god-man, his three brothers and a woman at the Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.