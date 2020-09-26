Cyclist hit by van, dies on the spot

NEW DELHI

A security guard who was riding a bicycle was killed allegedly after a delivery van hit him in south-east Delhi’s Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said the victim has been identified as Ajay Kumar Singh who was in his early 40’s and resided in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. He worked as a security guard at a showroom in Connaught Place.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. on Friday near Shamshan Ghat at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. Singh was on the way to his workplace when the van rammed his cycle, leaving him dead on the spot.

Mr. Meena said that the accused driver was apprehended from the spot and a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 and 304A . The driver has been identified as Satender Singh.

Singh is survived by his wife and three children.