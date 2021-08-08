Cyclist hit by speeding car, dies

A 49-year-old cyclist died in an accident in south-east Delhi’s Sun Light Colony on Saturday morning, the police said.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said the victim has been identified as Manish Jayal, resident of Mayur Vihar. The accused, Gaurav (33) from Pandav Nagar, has been arrested, he added.

The police said information was received from a hospital in Mayur Vihar regarding a person being admitted after accident at 10 a.m. The police were told that the victim was cycling with a group towards Noida and when he was at DND flyway, a car hit him and sped off.

Police said during investigation, the victim’s phone wasn’t found with him and it was revealed that GPS on the phone was switched on. With the help of GPS location, police and family and friends of the victim reached a house in Pandav Nagar where a car with broken wind shield was found. The phone was stuck in the windshield, police said.