Cybercrime, terrorism pose a tough challenge: Police Commissioner Asthana

April 05, 2022 01:11 IST

Cybercrime, terrorism, drugs and extremism pose a tough challenge to the police, tacking which requires a thorough analysis of crime trends and patterns, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Monday.

The Police Commissioner was addressing the Passing Out Parade (POP) and oath-taking ceremony of the 21st batch of the officers of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) at the police headquarters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The non-conventional and specialized crimes like cyber crime, terrorism, drugs and extremism are a challenge and police personnel are required to tackle them by working hard on analyzing crime trends/patterns by adapting to new technologies with optimal use in investigation, evidence gathering and follow-up in the court of law,” the Police Commissioner said.

Commissioner Rakesh Asthana also highlighted the importance of proactive policing such as “involving lice community to fight crime and weaning away those who have criminal inclination.”

A policeman is expected to empathize with vulnerable, weaker and marginalized sections of society, while working within the ambit of law, the Police Commissioner said, adding that at the same time, habitual and dreaded criminals must have fear of law, added