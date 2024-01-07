Cybercrime cases in Delhi drop by 7%

January 07, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI:

In 2023, nearly two years after cyber police stations were set up in each of the city’s 15 police districts, the number of cybercrime cases in the city came down by over 7%, according to Delhi Police data.

The cyber police stations were set up across the national capital on December 1, 2021, following a gazette notification by the Delhi government’s Home Department.

As per police data, most of the FIRs were registered in the Dwarka district (159), followed by Shahdara (143), South (129), and North (125).

Of the total cases solved by the police, most were in North (58), followed by Shahdara (52) and Outer (43). In October last year, the police arrested seven persons in Shahdara for cheating more than 2,100 people across India of more than ₹4 crore on the pretext of selling online goods.

The accused were directly linked with more than 2,100 complaints and 67 FIRs across the country.

Frauds committed by accessing the victim’s OTP were among the most reported cybercrimes.

‘Online drives being run’

“Cybercrimes happen on an everyday basis. We have been running online awareness campaigns against such frauds, in the course of which we have interacted with people from all age groups — from schoolchildren to senior citizens,” an officer said.

