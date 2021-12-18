Cybercrime cases in Capital see a rise over the year

New Delhi

18 December 2021 01:32 IST

The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit has lodged as many as 344 cases of cybercrimes this year, with child pornography alone witnessing a total of 206 complaints where 144 persons were arrested, according to official data.

The data also showed that a total of 439 persons were arrested by the IFSO unit for the cybercrime cases this year.

This is an increase from last year where, according to NCRB data, 166 cases of cybercrime were lodged across Delhi in all the districts, including the IFSO unit, which is the nodal wing of the Delhi Police dealing in cybercrimes. According to NCRB, there were 163 cases of cybercrimes in 2018 and 107 cases in 2019.

Out of the 344 cases, child pornography accounted for the most FIRs, as many as 206, for which a total of 144 persons have been arrested. In such cases, the IFSO unit has cracked down on accused persons by launching Operation MASOOM (Mitigation of Adolescent Sexually Offensive Online Material).

The IFSO data also showed that 87 persons were arrested this year in three cases pertaining to call centre fraud while 19 cases were registered for Covid-19 related frauds, for which 37 persons were arrested. Call centre frauds involved accused persons posing as Government employees and duping customers on the pretext of offering a job or providing technical services.

DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said that the police has worked in coordination with National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a USA-based organisation, to arrest those involved in child pornography cases. NCMEC tied up with Facebook, Instagram and other social media accounts to detect and report obscene material related to children.

Meanwhile, the IFSO unit witnessed eight cases of sextortion for which a total of six persons were arrested. Other crime categories include customer care fraud where eight cases were registered and 17 persons were arrested and cryptocurrency-related frauds where three cases were lodged and 16 persons were arrested, data showed. In sextortion cases, officials said that the accused persons, mostly school dropouts, entice wealthy victims to share their private photographs or videos over the phone, which are then stored and saved by the accused for extorting money.

As part of these cases, the IFSO unit has frozen more than ₹50 crore and blocked 109 bank accounts, according to data.

Officials claimed that after the formation of Cyber Crime police stations in every district, following a spike in such cases, the IFSO Unit will work in coordination with them and create a database of all cybercrimes occurring across all districts.