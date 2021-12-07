Cyber fraud: two arrested in Jaipur

New Delhi

07 December 2021 01:19 IST

Two persons, who were wanted in multiple cases of cyber fraud, have been arrested in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, the Delhi police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Esha Pandey said that the accused have been identified as Mehndi Hasan, 43, alias Harpal Singh and Mohammed Arbaj Khan, 20.

The police said that the gang’s kingpin — a man of African origin — was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in August in a fraud case of ₹80 lakh. Meanwhile, efforts were on to nab the two absconding gang members.

The police said that the cheating was reported by a company which was defrauded out of about ₹ 80 lakh. Acting on a tip-off , the team found out that the two absconding men were seen in Jaipur.

“Based on technical surveillance, our team conducted a raid on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Jaipur and apprehended the two absconding men in this case,” Ms. Pandey said.

The gang usually targeted big companies and created fake email addresses similar to those of key managerial persons of the companies and forged the letterheads of those firms, the police said.

The accused sent emails and forged letters to banks asking for fund transfers from the bank accounts of targeted companies to several fake current accounts. This amount further transferred into various accounts were withdrawn from ATMs, Ms Pandey said.