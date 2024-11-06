ADVERTISEMENT

CVC has sought report from CPWD over CM House renovation: Delhi LoP

Published - November 06, 2024 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Tuesday claimed that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has sought a factual report from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) over the “irregularities” in the construction of the Chief Minister’s 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gupta had filed a complaint with the CVC requesting a probe into the issue, alleging that the bungalow was renovated “flouting all building regulations” on an area of 40,000 sq. yards.

The CM House got a facelift during Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure as the Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current Chief Minister, Atishi, does not reside there.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘AAP leaders staunchly honest’

Responding to the claim, ruling AAP said, “The BJP may conduct as many investigations as it wants. Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party are staunchly honest.”

The party said the BJP-led Centre had “unleashed countless investigations” against the AAP government, targeting its Ministers and MLAs. “Yet, they haven’t uncovered a single rupee of wrongdoing. This is the strongest testament to our unwavering honesty, ” it added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US